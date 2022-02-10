Patch Notes 1.0.0.13

Added
- Added a new gatherable resource.
- Added dueling. You can challenge someone to a duel by typing /duel while targeting the person you intend to duel. When accepted you will turn local grey to each other until one of you dies, logs out, or the duel timer ends after a period of inactivity.
- Added a new village to Haven where the “Travel to Myrland” statue is now located.
- Added lootable corpses to the wilderness of Haven, with a chance of finding rare loot.
- Added an AFK kick timer.
- Added support for Myrland Alt servers. You can join an alternative server from the login screen if the queue to the main server is too long. Alternative servers are restricted, on these servers the following things are currently disabled:
- Kicking from guilds
- Creating guilds
- Joining guilds
- Disbanding guilds
- Building and upgrading buildables
- Brokers
- Mail
Broker, Mail and guild functionality will be added later
Changes
- Rearranged red priests on Myrland, they are now fewer and located farther away from guarded cities.
- Cave Camp and Jungle Camp priests are now blue priests.
- Priests outside dungeons are now blue priests.
- Local grey status now lasts for 240s like criminal status.
- You can now rightfully defend against a player & player pets if they attack you or your pets.
- Items buy value is now checked instead of item sell value when transferring items from Haven.
- Changed waterfall particles to look more subtle and blend better.
- Tephra node yields decreased by 80%
- Blast Furnaces are now disabled
Fixes
- Fixed spelling error on Risar Chieftain.
- Human clade gift 'Charismatic' should now work as intended again.
- Fixed bug where local flag didnt update for the player that was killed.
- Fixed being able to toggle (on foot) autorun while mounted.
- Fixed autorun not getting disabled when mounting.
