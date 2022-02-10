Amelie now in Simplified Chinese

Hello, everyone!
Amelie has now been released in Simplified Chinese. We hope those that didn't get to play the game before can enjoy now!
大家好呀！现在《艾蜜莉》已经发布了简体中文版本。祝您游玩愉快！
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello, everyone!
Amelie has now been released in Simplified Chinese. We hope those that didn't get to play the game before can enjoy now!
大家好呀！现在《艾蜜莉》已经发布了简体中文版本。祝您游玩愉快！
Changed files in this update