Amelie update for 10 February 2022

Amelie now in Simplified Chinese

10 February 2022

Hello, everyone!

Amelie has now been released in Simplified Chinese. We hope those that didn't get to play the game before can enjoy now!

大家好呀！现在《艾蜜莉》已经发布了简体中文版本。祝您游玩愉快！

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1835810/Amelie/

