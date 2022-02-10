RaceRoom has been updated

Update details:
Download size = 373 MB
Client version = 0.9.3.96
Client BuildID = 8178241
Dedi version = 80.0.1356
Dedi BuildID = 8178500
Changelog:
- Updated Fanatec SDK to 2021.07.22 V4.00
- Shared Memory API - Added the type of ground on which each wheel sits. Useful for motion rigs and various rumbling / shaking devices. (ref GitHub for the changes )
- Reduced smoke emitted from tyres in multiplayer that could be a bit much for certain cars
- Aquila - Increased range and fidelity of brake bias settings, equalised front/rear tyre wear rates, equalised front/rear tyre temperatures, lowered tyre optimal temp, improved grip of brand new tyres, updated wear/grip profile to give more linear drop off of tyre performance, improved base setup, tuned dampers (especially high speed range which results in significant improvements over bumps)
- DTM 2020 - Tweaked tyre heating/cooling behaviour so tyre temps stabilise faster
- Formula RaceRoom 3 - AI improvements, increased range and fidelity of brake bias settings
- Formula RaceRoom US - Increased range and fidelity of brake bias settings, reduced tyre heating so temperatures no longer continually increase through a run, equalised front/rear tyre wear and heat, calibrated tyre wear rates for both compounds, equalised AI/player tyre wear, increased mechanical trail for slightly increased steering self-centering
- Group 5 - AI improvements
- Group C - Increased range and fidelity of brake bias settings, tuned setups, improved tyre heating behaviour, equalised front/rear tyre wear, calibrated tyre wear rates for all compounds. Life expectancy now (S: 25min, M: 70min, H: 130min), equalised AI/player tyre wear, increased mechanical trail for slightly increased steering self-centering, raised R90CK rear roll centre for faster rear end response, added some track specific final drive ratios
- GTO - Increased range and fidelity of brake bias settings, tuned setups, improved tyre heating behaviour, equalised front/rear tyre wear, calibrated tyre wear rates for all compounds. Life expectancy now (S: 25min, M: 70min, H: 130min), equalised AI/player tyre wear, increased mechanical trail for slightly increased steering self-centering, reduced base and maximum boost pressures of Audi & Nissan
- Mercedes AMG GT4 - Corrected some positioning of spark emitters
- Tatuus F4 - AI improvements
- Indianapolis 2021 - Fixed issues with AI’s sometimes going on the grass during starts, improved AI raceline
