RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 10 February 2022

RaceRoom has been updated

RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 10 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update details:

Download size = 373 MB

Client version = 0.9.3.96

Client BuildID = 8178241

Dedi version = 80.0.1356

Dedi BuildID = 8178500

Changelog:

  • Updated Fanatec SDK to 2021.07.22 V4.00
  • Shared Memory API - Added the type of ground on which each wheel sits. Useful for motion rigs and various rumbling / shaking devices. (ref GitHub for the changes )
  • Reduced smoke emitted from tyres in multiplayer that could be a bit much for certain cars
  • Aquila - Increased range and fidelity of brake bias settings, equalised front/rear tyre wear rates, equalised front/rear tyre temperatures, lowered tyre optimal temp, improved grip of brand new tyres, updated wear/grip profile to give more linear drop off of tyre performance, improved base setup, tuned dampers (especially high speed range which results in significant improvements over bumps)
  • DTM 2020 - Tweaked tyre heating/cooling behaviour so tyre temps stabilise faster
  • Formula RaceRoom 3 - AI improvements, increased range and fidelity of brake bias settings
  • Formula RaceRoom US - Increased range and fidelity of brake bias settings, reduced tyre heating so temperatures no longer continually increase through a run, equalised front/rear tyre wear and heat, calibrated tyre wear rates for both compounds, equalised AI/player tyre wear, increased mechanical trail for slightly increased steering self-centering
  • Group 5 - AI improvements
  • Group C - Increased range and fidelity of brake bias settings, tuned setups, improved tyre heating behaviour, equalised front/rear tyre wear, calibrated tyre wear rates for all compounds. Life expectancy now (S: 25min, M: 70min, H: 130min), equalised AI/player tyre wear, increased mechanical trail for slightly increased steering self-centering, raised R90CK rear roll centre for faster rear end response, added some track specific final drive ratios
  • GTO - Increased range and fidelity of brake bias settings, tuned setups, improved tyre heating behaviour, equalised front/rear tyre wear, calibrated tyre wear rates for all compounds. Life expectancy now (S: 25min, M: 70min, H: 130min), equalised AI/player tyre wear, increased mechanical trail for slightly increased steering self-centering, reduced base and maximum boost pressures of Audi & Nissan
  • Mercedes AMG GT4 - Corrected some positioning of spark emitters
  • Tatuus F4 - AI improvements
  • Indianapolis 2021 - Fixed issues with AI’s sometimes going on the grass during starts, improved AI raceline

