The launch is finally here! Over a year of development on this game has led up to this moment. If people enjoy the game, then it will have been worth it! I hope all of you love it and stick around for years to come, cheers!

Come hang out in our discord find players, chat about the game, and give your feedback!

Many updates coming soon, please give feedback if you'd like to help shape the game.

Good luck, have fun

Patrick