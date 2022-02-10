Exit to the big world

Hello, dear players!

Our first game, Mad Pack , is out of Early Access today. At this moment, we have done almost everything that we wanted to do since the beginning of work on this project, in order to say that the game is ready.

It may not have some things that you would like to see in it now, but this is a way for us to grow further. We will leave the game for a while to work on another project, but please send us your ideas and/or comments. Perhaps some of this will form the basis for expanding the game when we return to it.

Now to what awaits you in this update.

Bosses learn abilities

We hope you enjoyed the final boss and his abilities. Now he will not be alone - all the bosses in the game have acquired a special ability that they will use in battle with the heroes. Except the very first goblin boss, he's too low level for that.

A new enemy has appeared in the game, but it will not be the standard test for heroes. The Cultist can be found in the locations of Hell, where he appears randomly.

The task of the Cultist is to summon new monsters to this world, which is what he does. By itself, he is not a dangerous opponent, he does not even attack heroes and tries to run away from them, but if left uncontrolled, he will call for enough strong monsters to help. Good luck meeting him!

A small bonus for those who use the game as a means to keep themselves busy in the evening. The game has added daily and weekly tasks, which will be easy to complete goals, they can be done in a few minutes (depending on the level of the hero). The reward for them is a nice bonus for the hero who completed them.

Just don't forget to turn it in to the Quest Master before the deadline!

A new opportunity for experienced players to show themselves.

A new portal to the PvP zone in the form of a labyrinth has opened in the merchant camp. In the very center lies a treasure that becomes available when 3 or more players enter the zone. All restrictions are disabled here, players can fight each other for this treasure or just for fun.

A new character in the camp near this portal will tell you the basic information.

But a couple of important notes:

You can only leave the PvP zone through the portals located in it. The usual teleportation stone does not work here.

Upon death in this zone, all items drop out of the character's inventory and can be picked up by another player. Equipment remains intact, as do potions.

The treasure cannot be opened in the PvP zone, for this it must be taken back to the merchant camp and activated in the inventory. If it is full at the time of opening, then extra things will fall to the ground.

We hope you enjoy the new zone.

Creators

Now you can know us by sight :)

Now you can know us by sight :) Minor fixes and additions for the entourage (sounds, etc.). Also, a robot has been put on guard of the servers, which will monitor their work and availability at any time of the day or night.

That's all, see you next time!

Mad Pack development team