Swords of Legends Online update for 10 February 2022

Romantic Costumes and Mounts

Swords of Legends Online update for 10 February 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

If there’s ever a day when it behoves the immortals of Shenzhou to show their fellow players their appreciation, it’s Valentine’s Day! Grab the gorgeous new costumes from the Crimson Coin Shop from 10th February 2022 (10 AM server time) and while away some idle moments of romantic folly picturing your ideal wedding!

That’s right, with the costumes you learn the Image of the Fairy Dream emote which conjures up a wedding chapel around you and your crush.

Valentine’s Day Costumes

Grab the following costume versions:

  • Snow Dream
  • Obsidian Dream
  • Dream Blaze
  • Azure Dream

Valentine’s Day Mount

The Crimson Delight is a Valentine’s Day swing for two. Take your loved one into Cloudrise’s dreamworld and surprise them with the Starry Firmament emote which conjures forth a romantic star-filled night. Could there be a better way to end the day in Shenzhou?

Point Shop Offers

Some cool offers are also waiting to be found in the Point Shop. Pick up the Bowered Delight, snow-white version of the Valentine’s Day swing, or Maoqiu Xiaobai, a super cute accessory to carry around on your back.

