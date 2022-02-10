Amendment to Update Log

Esteemed Warlord,
Part of the content of the Feb. 9th Update Log was incorrect and the balance changes done to the Tercio Arquebusiers will be removed. Following the Feb. 10th update, this unit will continue to make its appearance in Conqueror's Blade without any changes.
We are sorry that this happened. We will continue to monitor the performance of units and strive to make changes that make battles more varied and balanced. Once again, we are sorry for any inconvenience caused.
Conqueror's Blade Dev Team
Changed files in this update