- Added Kickstater bonus paths for [spoiler]Lucifer[/spoiler] and [spoiler]Chester[/spoiler]. Unlockable and playable from the main menu under Bonus once you have completed the game. This means getting the credits to play and does not require a true ending.
- Added associated Galleries for the new bonus paths.
- Added new "Skip to next choice" button to UI. This is the button to the far right of the dialog box. This will skip dialog you haven't seen unlike the Fast Foward button, which only skips dialog you have seen.
- Removed achievements that are not unlockable in this release to allow for 100% completion of the game.
Patch notes for v1.1.0
