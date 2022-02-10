Update 1.11 Operation: Warlord - Steam Hotfix #5

Hello everyone,

Welcome to the patch notes for Steam Hotfix #5. We will be releasing this update on the morning of Thursday February 10, 2022 Mountain Standard Time. We’ve got some good fixings hot off the griddle, so pull up a seat and tuck in!

Resolved Issues

General

Fixed an issue that caused ragdolls to move erratically after being shot.

Fixed a crash that could occur during Basic Training.

Fixed an issue where the game may crash on Ministry when shooting AI at a specific location.

The Two-Tone weapon skin colours have been adjusted to more visually represent Sandstorm’s visual guidelines.

Fixed multiple clipping issues with the Insurgent hairstyles when equipped with certain facewear and torso cosmetics.

Fixed an issue where players could not properly change settings with a controller.

The controller dead zone can now be set to a minimum of 0.0 in order to disable it (previously restricted to a 0.15 minimum value).

Fixed an issue where the mute buttons were not functioning properly and consistently.

Fixed an issue where the Makarov was seen with incorrect textures at times.

Fixed an issue where the red dot did not always appear on the 4x-1x optic on the M16A2.

Fixed an issue where the store could not be accessed in-game if players owned all available gear sets.

Fixed an issue where “Hide Owned” was applied by default in the in-game store.

Fixed an issue where the in-game store images for Warlord and Peacemaker were missing.

Fixed a smoke exploit that could allow players to see through smoke.

Fixed an issue where weapons occasionally disappeared after vaulting.

Fixed an issue where the VIP occasionally spawned with the incorrect model.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Sport Shirt Top’ was incorrectly named ‘Short Shirt Top’.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Chamber’ slot was unreachable on the M24 and the Mosin-Nagant in the Loadout menu while using a controller.

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to close the notification when unlocking free cosmetics after a player’s first Ambush win using a controller.

Fixed an issue where the Secondary Ammo Carrier was not granting the correct amount of ammunition for the MR 73.

Fixed an issue where the score display in Team Deathmatch and Domination would occasionally not initialise correctly.

Fixed an issue where the available supply points was 10 in Domination, now it is 20 as originally intended.

The notification that indicates to the player that they are banned from a dedicated server now shows the unit of time i.e. minutes, hours or days.

Fixed an issue where the fingers would obstruct the sight picture when ADSing with a weapon equipped with either a 4x or 7x scope with the following gloves: Big Spender, Peacemaker, PMC, Gray Man, and Warlord.

Fixed multiple localization issues across all the supported languages. There will be more improvements and fixes in future updates.

Level Improvements

Crossing is now available in matchmaking on console.

Updated the overview maps for the following levels: Crossing, Farmhouse, Hillside, Summit, Powerplant, Precinct, Hideout and Outskirts.

Citadel:

Fixed an issue where players were able to access exploitable areas.

Fixed various visual landscape issues.

Gap:

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck between a wall and a box.

Fixed several minor visual issues on the map.

Ministry:

Fixed an issue where players were able to access exploitable areas.

Outskirts:

Fixed an issue that caused a decal to apply to surrounding objects near the gas station.

Upscaled background textures to 2048p.

Powerplant:

Fixed an issue where the AI would not attack Objective C in Outpost mode.

Fixed an issue where players were able to access exploitable areas.

Precinct:

Fixed a shadow issue at a specific location on the level.

Summit:

Fixed a visual issue on Summit where looking ADS at the ground caused deformation.

Gameplay Improvements

Reduced the supply points of Civilian Amber and Green NVGs to 0 from 2.

AI Improvements

Fixed an issue where the AI could get lost and stuck on Ministry.

Fixed an issue where AI had reduced accuracy indoors due to poor eyesight.

Fixed an issue with clairvoyant AI seeing players through walls.

Fixed an issue where AI was sent to the field without side arms or knives.

Fixed an issue where AI did not know what to do when out of ammo and just stared at the player ominously.

Fixed an issue where AI could not decide on a weapon and just swapped back and forth mid-firefight.

Modding Improvements

Fixed an issue where the mod.io token wasn’t being saved correctly in-game and in the editor.

Added “rescan mod paths” context menu option to the ModData asset which allows you to scan your mod for primary assets again without having to resave the ModData asset.

Modders can now skip the packaging phase when uploading their mod if they wish to re-attempt an upload.

Packaging a mod now cleans the output directory of the mod prior to packaging by default.

ModData asset paths are now scanned in the editor after asset discovery is complete to prevent issues with items and weapon upgrades missing their meshes.

ModData assets can now be renamed to make the organisation of them simpler.

There is a chance unsubscribing from a mod may cause a client crash.

Known Issues

Outskirts map contains low resolution mountains.

Friend colour not functioning as some players expect.

Character has wrong hand position on the AUG when foregrip is attached

Welrod recoil grip texture not rendering correctly

Kobra with 2x magnifier with buckshot causes a flickering.

In Closing

We love Sandstorm just as much as our players and we are proud of all that we’ve accomplished so far, however we realise that there are issues still yet to be addressed and we are dedicated to continuing to fix bugs in our game. All of us here at NWI appreciate your continued patience and understanding as we work to address these issues.