Update Notes For Feb 10th 2022 [Version 0.3.1]
- Added a new music track.
- Enemy groups now have a greater chance to drop modules.
- Increased the chance for spawners to spawn loot-dropping enemy groups.
- Decreased the length of space stages.
- Lowered the health of miner space barrier hazards.
- Lowered the health of pirate space flame hazards.
- Always display the module stack count unless the module doesn't stack.
- Damage Gives Credits module awards less credits when taking damage.
- Alien miniboss tuning.
- Stage/Sector Completed panel now shows the total credits for the run as well as the player's current credits.
Changed files in this update