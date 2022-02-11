 Skip to content

Survive the Rift update for 11 February 2022

Update Notes For Feb 10th 2022

Update Notes For Feb 10th 2022 [Version 0.3.1]

  • Added a new music track.
  • Enemy groups now have a greater chance to drop modules.
  • Increased the chance for spawners to spawn loot-dropping enemy groups.
  • Decreased the length of space stages.
  • Lowered the health of miner space barrier hazards.
  • Lowered the health of pirate space flame hazards.
  • Always display the module stack count unless the module doesn't stack.
  • Damage Gives Credits module awards less credits when taking damage.
  • Alien miniboss tuning.
  • Stage/Sector Completed panel now shows the total credits for the run as well as the player's current credits.

