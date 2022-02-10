Minor update: Campaign fix and melee combat

With this update the recent campaign issues should be fixed. In addition the first part of melee combat is now available. Defenders and enemies will now fight each other when they get into close range rather than just walking passed each other. The rest of the melee update and the full changelog will be released around the end of the month when the Barracks block and other items are complete.

If you encounter any bugs or have any suggestions feel free to let us know in discussions or on the discord. Thanks!