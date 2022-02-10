 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Castle Constructor update for 10 February 2022

Minor update: Campaign fix and melee combat

Share · View all patches · Build 8177074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this update the recent campaign issues should be fixed. In addition the first part of melee combat is now available. Defenders and enemies will now fight each other when they get into close range rather than just walking passed each other. The rest of the melee update and the full changelog will be released around the end of the month when the Barracks block and other items are complete.

If you encounter any bugs or have any suggestions feel free to let us know in discussions or on the discord. Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Castle Constructor Content Depot 1555311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.