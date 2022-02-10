11-Feb-2022 : Patch

11-Feb-2022
New
- [Game Manual] is opened, You can find in main menu.
- [Holster] You can find holster tab in game setting UI
- [Holster] Player now can change back holster position. Back or Shoulder (R or L)
- [Holster] Player now can change side holster height.
- Now you can check ownership through item UI. It will make easy to understand who's weapon you are using.
Bug Fixes
- [Achievement] The Blacksmith's assistant had problem -> Fixed
- [Map] Player could stuck somewhere in Totem hunt -> Fixed
- [Achievement] Goblin hunter had problem in Client side -> Fixed
- Item disappearing bug -> Fixed (We think at least. So please let us know still it happens)
Changes
- [Abbey] is now more compact length.
- [Abbey] After [Abbey] Player character gets starter weapons instead 1000 golds
- [Abbey] Now player character will keep EXP after [Abbey]
Changed files in this update