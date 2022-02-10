 Skip to content

Legendary Tales update for 10 February 2022

11-Feb-2022 : Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

11-Feb-2022

New

  1. [Game Manual] is opened, You can find in main menu.
  2. [Holster] You can find holster tab in game setting UI
  3. [Holster] Player now can change back holster position. Back or Shoulder (R or L)
  4. [Holster] Player now can change side holster height.
  5. Now you can check ownership through item UI. It will make easy to understand who's weapon you are using.

Bug Fixes

  1. [Achievement] The Blacksmith's assistant had problem -> Fixed
  2. [Map] Player could stuck somewhere in Totem hunt -> Fixed
  3. [Achievement] Goblin hunter had problem in Client side -> Fixed
  4. Item disappearing bug -> Fixed (We think at least. So please let us know still it happens)

Changes

  1. [Abbey] is now more compact length.
  2. [Abbey] After [Abbey] Player character gets starter weapons instead 1000 golds
  3. [Abbey] Now player character will keep EXP after [Abbey]

