[ Update ] ver1.9.1

[ ver1.9.1 ] 2022-2-10
- [ Modify ] Stats calculation (Other -> Announcements for details)
- [ Modify ] UI (Button sizes, header size)
- [ Modify ] Translation updates (Announcements, Actions, Bestiary, Items)
- [ Fix ] Offline Dungeons not unlocking after a DV dungeon is cleared
- [ Fix ] Loading party templates put 2nd Equipment in the wrong slots
- [ Fix ] Loading party templates with deleted 2nd Equipment temporarily disabled the slot
- [ Fix ] Errors caused by too many infinite purchases in Astral World.
I really appreciate your feedback in the test version:)
(Sometimes the test version is available from our Discord server)
Changed depots in beta branch