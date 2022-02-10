 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Your Chronicle update for 10 February 2022

[ Update ] ver1.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8176849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[ ver1.9.1 ] 2022-2-10

  • [ Modify ] Stats calculation (Other -> Announcements for details)
  • [ Modify ] UI (Button sizes, header size)
  • [ Modify ] Translation updates (Announcements, Actions, Bestiary, Items)
  • [ Fix ] Offline Dungeons not unlocking after a DV dungeon is cleared
  • [ Fix ] Loading party templates put 2nd Equipment in the wrong slots
  • [ Fix ] Loading party templates with deleted 2nd Equipment temporarily disabled the slot
  • [ Fix ] Errors caused by too many infinite purchases in Astral World.

I really appreciate your feedback in the test version:)

(Sometimes the test version is available from our Discord server)

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8176849
Your Chronicle Windows Depot 1546321
Your Chronicle Mac Depot 1546322
Your Chronicle Linux Depot 1546323
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.