- fixed a bug with LOS rule 10.3.1 not being applied correctly in many circumstances.
- Battle Generator: fix for campaign leaders going missing for a battle if the final allied unit in the unit list is an airstrike.
- Colleville: fixed a possible freeze for US reinforcements at the start of a turn if there is only one left.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 10 February 2022
09 Feb 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
