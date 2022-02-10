Experimental Build - Test Fix for Crashes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

After patch v1.0.5, we saw a large increase in reports of crashes within our community and the automatic crash-reporting system. The majority of these crashes were all in the same sub-system. We have been investigating this issue continuously since the first reports started coming in.

Today we are enabling the experimental branch for God of War with a possible fix for this particular crash that is most prevalent as 'new' as of v1.0.5. We would love your help in validating this fix if you are willing.

Note that we have not completed our full round of quality assurance testing on this build, so there could be instances of instability that we have not identified yet.

Still, if you're willing to help, please download this new build and let us know how it goes.

To access the experimental branch, follow these steps:

In your Steam library, right click on ‘God of War’ and select ‘Properties’

Select the ‘BETAS’ tab

Change the drop down to ‘experimental’

If you do not see the branch in your drop down, please restart your Steam client.

To switch back to the default branch, follow these steps:

In your Steam library, right click on ‘God of War’ and select ‘Properties’

Select the ‘BETAS’ tab

Change the drop down to ‘none’

We appreciate your patience as we work to solve this issue.