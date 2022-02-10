- Made the claw machine easier
- Added haptic feedback to the claw machine button
- Fixed a bug where the dollar got stuck in the machine
- Improved penguin bases (back to circular, but no longer roll on the table when needed).
- Added more objects that you can teleport while holding
- Decreased sensitivity for snap turning and teleporting with Vive Wand controller
- Changed a table color
Paranormal Detective: Escape from the 90s update for 10 February 2022
Update for 2/9/2022
