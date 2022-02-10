 Skip to content

Paranormal Detective: Escape from the 90s update for 10 February 2022

Update for 2/9/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8176309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made the claw machine easier
  • Added haptic feedback to the claw machine button
  • Fixed a bug where the dollar got stuck in the machine
  • Improved penguin bases (back to circular, but no longer roll on the table when needed).
  • Added more objects that you can teleport while holding
  • Decreased sensitivity for snap turning and teleporting with Vive Wand controller
  • Changed a table color

