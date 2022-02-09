 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Loco update for 9 February 2022

Added new container wagon + Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8176232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added LOD system to E4
  • Realligned E4 controls hitboxes that were missed when it was rescaled
  • Added LOD system to Class66
  • LOD improvements to F40
  • Added new wellcar container wagon
  • Long Container Wagon made smaller by 7%
  • Heavy goods made 10%
  • Improved Loco Impact sounds (should no longer clunk when then impact is slow)
  • Added advanced GFX options (only grass/ground details so far, more to be added)
  • Fixed Save slot not being assigned propperly when overwrighting an old save (sorry it would have overwritten anything in save one no matter what slot was picked)
  • Improved cargo syncing system(detecting when its on a trailer)
  • Regulator now lowers top speed as well as max power(power decreases ubove top speed)
  • Money added to hints list so F10 hides it for pictures
  • Start time button should now work fine for servers
  • Improved wheel power deliver script (tourqe is now applied more even to each wheel)

I will be trying out some new grass styles in the next few updates

Changed files in this update

Loco Content Depot 1827661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.