Added new container wagon + Improvements

- Added LOD system to E4
- Realligned E4 controls hitboxes that were missed when it was rescaled
- Added LOD system to Class66
- LOD improvements to F40
- Added new wellcar container wagon
- Long Container Wagon made smaller by 7%
- Heavy goods made 10%
- Improved Loco Impact sounds (should no longer clunk when then impact is slow)
- Added advanced GFX options (only grass/ground details so far, more to be added)
- Fixed Save slot not being assigned propperly when overwrighting an old save (sorry it would have overwritten anything in save one no matter what slot was picked)
- Improved cargo syncing system(detecting when its on a trailer)
- Regulator now lowers top speed as well as max power(power decreases ubove top speed)
- Money added to hints list so F10 hides it for pictures
- Start time button should now work fine for servers
- Improved wheel power deliver script (tourqe is now applied more even to each wheel)
I will be trying out some new grass styles in the next few updates
Changed files in this update