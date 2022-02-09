Base Management & Balance Improvements (Patch Notes 21)

Fellow Dwarves! We've been working hard to make your base-building endeavours easier to manage and better organised, among other improvements!
Patch Notes
Features & Design Changes:
- Load Game UI - Load Game has been updated to include a full list of saves in order of recency, as well as filter options to the different modes. Also now shows the difficulty setting (only applies to saves created after this patch).
- Farming & Repair Plots - Added a toggle button that allows you to enable/disable these. Note any existing instructions will have to be removed individually.
- Dwarf-List - Added Held Units tab to the dwarf-list so you can quickly find your held units.
- Storage Arrangements - In the Arrangements UI, buildings have been compressed into a single checkbox that applies to all packed buildings.
- Minecart Arrangements - Minecarts can now be given arrangements similar to storage, which restricts what items your dwarves will drop at their pick-up point as well as what items the minecart will pick up along its journey. This allows you to organise minecarts according to specific tasks.
- Minecart Show Home Button - Added button to selected minecarts that centres the camera on their pick-up point. Likewise selecting the track at the pick-up point has a button to show the associated minecart.
- Guide to Glistenveld - Added search bar at the top of the list that allows you to search for sections by their names or content. More entries are hidden until they are discovered in-game. Added and corrected entries.
- Old Support Posts - Similar to Old Tracks, Old Support Posts can be salvaged by Foragers for wood. In the new version of caverns mode, any pre-existing support posts will now be old support posts.
- Sculptures - The re-roll button no longer picks a random sculpture, it now allows you to select any sculpture design you want from a pop-up UI.
- Engineering Exp - Buffed the exp-gain from assembling buildings, since engineers were levelling slower than other classes.
- Survivalist - Adjusted this warrior ability to apply in the vicinity of mushrooms.
- Track-Runner - Replaced the Duelist warrior ability with Track-Runner, which gives a movement speed bonus while in the vicinity of tracks.
- Caverns Mode v0.59 - Fixed a bug where sometimes the reputation quests would not appear. Features a new option called Massive Mines which will connect many of the caves together with mineshafts, adding another level of danger, but also enables you to explore quicker! Cave spawn & clan strength balances.
- Resurrection Hearts - A new very rare item has been added to the game that enables you to resurrect a dwarf buried at a Gravestone. This will feature more in future updates, but for now finding one is the only way to obtain it.
Fixes & Improvements:
- Force Rest / Eat - Should now eat/rest immediately even if held.
- Building - Can now build over the top of more scenery objects, such as debris and discarded/broken tools.
- Deconstruct - Fixed bug where deconstructing certain buildings such as the monument would give nothing in return, instead of their recipe components.
- All Items UI - If the All Items UI gets too full, rather than overlapping the Instruction Panel, it will create a second column.
- Introduction - Small changes to the campaign Introduction map. Opening the journals now ask if you wish to enable the accessibility modes, rather than doing so automatically.
- Tutorials - Updated signs, added more polish, edited dialog.
- Game Speed - The keybinds for pausing the game now act in the same way as the cog, and will speed up the game when held.
That's all for now, stay safe out there!
