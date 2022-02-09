 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 9 February 2022

Update 0.10.7.0

Build 8175781

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔹There is now basic, randomized fog in the game! It has a couple of randomized properties like fog intensity and fog height. The desert map does not have fog.

🔹Fog is synchronized in multiplayer games.

