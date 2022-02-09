 Skip to content

Roundguard update for 9 February 2022

Patch Notes 1.4.3 Beta Branch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey friends! We’ve got a huge update here with a special Encore Rank 3 for each Hero now available. Your first Rank 3 win with each hero will unlock a special relic that lets you apply their special ruleset to any run along with a boost to your gold potential. So if you can manage all the extra challenge, there’s new highs to be achieved on the leaderboards!

To join the beta branch:

  1. Right-click on the game in Steam and select Properties.
  2. Select the BETAS tab and enter the password supersecretbetabranch
  3. Select the beta branch from the dropdown.
  4. It should update right away! You will know you’re on the beta build if you see a new version number in the lower right on the Roundguard title screen.
  5. After you start the game up, if your save files don't copy over and you'd like to keep playing with your main game save progress, you can go to C:\Users[your user name]\AppData\LocalLow\Wonderbelly Games\Roundguard and copy/paste the files from the "saves" folder into the "beta" folder.
New Content
  • Warrior Encore Rank 3 - The fuse is lit, so you have to move quickly!
  • Rogue Encore Rank 3 - Two scarabs? That’s a lot of gold potential! But you’ll die the instant your health hits zero, so be careful.
  • Wizard Encore Rank 3 - Thirsty imps are loose and drinking up all your potions!
  • Druid Encore Rank 3 - A fungal plague has overcome the whole castle, and your only weapon is the cure.
  • 4 new Relics - Each hero Encore Rank 3 win will unlock their challenging ruleset along with a scarab boost to be applied as you see fit to any other run.
Polish & Bugs
  • The run type menu now shows how many total Encore ranks you’ve completed.
  • The character select screen now shows which Encore ranks you’ve completed per hero before selecting them.
  • Druid Wild Vines targeting with the d-pad when using a controller now keeps the highlight on the gold pot the correct size for larger pots.
  • Added any active special Encore rules to the Modifiers menu during a run.
  • Armored skeletons now shed the locked health bar correctly again.
  • Set Seed menu works as intended again (after busting it last patch, oops).

