Patch Notes 1.4.3 Beta Branch

Hey friends! We’ve got a huge update here with a special Encore Rank 3 for each Hero now available. Your first Rank 3 win with each hero will unlock a special relic that lets you apply their special ruleset to any run along with a boost to your gold potential. So if you can manage all the extra challenge, there’s new highs to be achieved on the leaderboards!
To join the beta branch:
- Right-click on the game in Steam and select Properties.
- Select the BETAS tab and enter the password supersecretbetabranch
- Select the beta branch from the dropdown.
- It should update right away! You will know you’re on the beta build if you see a new version number in the lower right on the Roundguard title screen.
- After you start the game up, if your save files don't copy over and you'd like to keep playing with your main game save progress, you can go to C:\Users[your user name]\AppData\LocalLow\Wonderbelly Games\Roundguard and copy/paste the files from the "saves" folder into the "beta" folder.
New Content
- Warrior Encore Rank 3 - The fuse is lit, so you have to move quickly!
- Rogue Encore Rank 3 - Two scarabs? That’s a lot of gold potential! But you’ll die the instant your health hits zero, so be careful.
- Wizard Encore Rank 3 - Thirsty imps are loose and drinking up all your potions!
- Druid Encore Rank 3 - A fungal plague has overcome the whole castle, and your only weapon is the cure.
- 4 new Relics - Each hero Encore Rank 3 win will unlock their challenging ruleset along with a scarab boost to be applied as you see fit to any other run.
Polish & Bugs
- The run type menu now shows how many total Encore ranks you’ve completed.
- The character select screen now shows which Encore ranks you’ve completed per hero before selecting them.
- Druid Wild Vines targeting with the d-pad when using a controller now keeps the highlight on the gold pot the correct size for larger pots.
- Added any active special Encore rules to the Modifiers menu during a run.
- Armored skeletons now shed the locked health bar correctly again.
- Set Seed menu works as intended again (after busting it last patch, oops).
