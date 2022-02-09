 Skip to content

Shadows of Forbidden Gods update for 9 February 2022

Bugfixes for V0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

-Abdicate action changed, now more potentially possible, although still <0 motivation for a character with ambition

-Appease nobles now takes 45 gold

-Appease nobles now lower motivation at the highest levels of political instability (diminishing returns with higher political instability)

Bugfix:

-Ophanim now invades properly, rather than just raiding

-Deep Ones cannot make two cults in the same location, the second now just adds 25% charge to the existing one

-Supplicant traits for Ophanim now correctly only apply to infiltrate challenges

-Fixed Ophanim Peace and Order power, now correctly removes devastation

