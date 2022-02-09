Bugfixes for V0.6

Gameplay:
-Abdicate action changed, now more potentially possible, although still <0 motivation for a character with ambition
-Appease nobles now takes 45 gold
-Appease nobles now lower motivation at the highest levels of political instability (diminishing returns with higher political instability)
Bugfix:
-Ophanim now invades properly, rather than just raiding
-Deep Ones cannot make two cults in the same location, the second now just adds 25% charge to the existing one
-Supplicant traits for Ophanim now correctly only apply to infiltrate challenges
-Fixed Ophanim Peace and Order power, now correctly removes devastation
Changed files in this update