Dota 2 update for 9 February 2022

DPC Winter Tour Fantasy Treasure

Dota 2 update for 9 February 2022 · Build 8175602 · Last edited by Wendy

Today's update features the new Winter Lineage Fantasy Treasure, here to recognize strategic excellence in Fantasy play for the DPC 2021-2022 Winter Tour. Filled with a special selection of sets re-themed for the DPC season, players will receive one of these treasures for every 3 Fantasy Levels they've earned.

To cap off the season, Regional Finals will take place in Western Europe, Southeast Asia, & South America on February 11-13, and in China, Eastern Europe, and North America on February 18-20, offering one last chance to earn Fantasy Levels. In addition, we've boosted the rewards for the upcoming period to a whopping 12 Fantasy Levels for the top 10% of performers, 9 Fantasy Levels for the top 25%, and 6 Fantasy Levels for the top 50%. Prove your Fantasy prowess, and scoop up a handful of treasures.

The schedule for matches is now available on the Dota esports portal, and the deadline to lock in your lineups is fast approaching: Thursday, February 10th 4:00pm PST. Make sure to finalize your selections now.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, Korean, Russian, and Simplified Chinese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Hunter's Dawn Furs
  • Modified Economy Item: Battle Level Bundle Aghanim's 2021
  • New Rare Arms: Winter Lineage Hunter's Dawn Bracer
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Weapon: Winter Lineage Hunter's Dawn Spear
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Shoulder: Winter Lineage Hunter's Dawn Furs
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Offhand Weapon: Winter Lineage Hunter's Dawn Torch
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Head: Winter Lineage Hunter's Dawn Beard
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Economy Item: Winter Lineage Hunter's Dawn
  • New Mythical Weapon: Winter Lineage Gust of the Surging Wind
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Mythical Arms: Winter Lineage Arms of the Surging Wind
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Mythical Belt: Winter Lineage Belt of the Surging Wind
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Mythical Tail: Winter Lineage Tail of the Surging Wind
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Mythical Head: Winter Lineage Horns of the Surging Wind
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Mythical Shoulder: Winter Lineage Pauldron of the Surging Wind
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Economy Item: Winter Lineage Bite of the Surging Wind
  • New Mythical Ability Ultimate: Winter Lineage Spirits of the Mothbinder
    • Contains a custom model for dota_death_prophet_exorcism_spirit
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Mythical Misc: Winter Lineage Bracelets of the Mothbinder
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Mythical Belt: Winter Lineage Belt of the Mothbinder
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Mythical Legs: Winter Lineage Skirt of the Mothbinder
    • Contains an extra cosmetic
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Mythical Armor: Winter Lineage Armor of the Mothbinder
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Mythical Head: Winter Lineage Hood of the Mothbinder
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Economy Item: Winter Lineage Temptation of the Mothbinder
  • New Uncommon Arms: Winter Lineage Humble Drifter Bracers
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Uncommon Belt: Winter Lineage Humble Drifter Pants
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Common Weapon: Winter Lineage Humble Drifter Oar
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Shoulder: Winter Lineage Humble Drifter Garb
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Head: Winter Lineage Humble Drifter Hat
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Economy Item: Winter Lineage Humble Drifter
  • New Economy Item: Winter Lineage Allure of the Deep
  • New Rare Offhand Weapon: Winter Lineage Naginata of the Allure Off-Hand
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Weapon: Winter Lineage Naginata of the Allure
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Legs: Winter Lineage Tail of the Allure
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Armor: Winter Lineage Dress of the Allure
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Head: Winter Lineage Style of the Allure
    • Contains a particle effect
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Economy Item: DPC 2022 Winter Lineage Treasure
  • New Rare Ability1: Winter Lineage Creepling of the Abysm
    • Contains a custom model for Spiderling
    • Contains a custom model for Spiderite
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Legs: Winter Lineage Legs of the Abysm
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Misc: Winter Lineage Anterior of the Abysm
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Back: Winter Lineage Abdomen of the Abysm
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Head: Winter Lineage Helm of the Primeval Predator
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Arms: Winter Lineage Gauntlets of the Primeval Predator
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Back: Winter Lineage Shield of the Primeval Predator
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Belt: Winter Lineage Belt of the Primeval Predator
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Shoulder: Winter Lineage Tattoo of the Primeval Predator
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Offhand Weapon: Winter Lineage Off-Hand Blade of the Primeval Predator
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Weapon: Winter Lineage Blade of the Primeval Predator
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Economy Item: Winter Lineage Primeval Predator
  • New Rare Summon: Winter Lineage Companion of the Grey Ghost
    • Contains a custom model for npc_dota_lycan_wolf
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Ability4: Winter Lineage Form of the Grey Ghost
    • Contains a custom hero model
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Weapon: Winter Lineage Claws of the Grey Ghost
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Shoulder: Winter Lineage Pauldron of the Grey Ghost
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Head: Winter Lineage Visage of the Grey Ghost
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Belt: Winter Lineage Belt of the Grey Ghost
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Rare Armor: Winter Lineage Armor of the Grey Ghost
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Economy Item: Winter Lineage Trail of the Grey Ghost
  • New Rare Head: Winter Lineage Eyes of the Abysm
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 34
  • New Economy Item: Winter Lineage Epoch of the Abysm

English Localization

  • DOTA_FantasyTreasureTooltip: Every third Fantasy Level, players will receive one DPC Winter 2022 Tour treasure (to be granted at a later date).Every third Fantasy Level, players will receive one DPC 2022 Winter Lineage Treasure.<br><br>Claim any available treasures from the menu under the Watch tab.
  • DOTA_FantasyLeaderboardPeriodScore: Period Score
  • DOTA_FantasyLevel_Tooltip: Earn Fantasy Levels by scoring in the top 50%, 25%, or 10% of all players in each period.<br><br>For every three Fantasy Levels earned, earn shards for the first level, shards for the second level, and a treasure for the third.
  • DOTA_FantasyLevelQuantity:p: Fantasy Level#|#Fantasy Levels
  • DOTA_Fantasy_Top50: Top 50%
  • DOTA_Fantasy_Top25: Top 25%
  • DOTA_Fantasy_Top10: Top 10%
  • DOTA_FantasyPeriodRewards: Period Rewards
  • DOTA_FantasyScorePercentile_ToBeDetermined: TBD
  • DOTA_FantasyRegion_Tooltip: DPC Fantasy is available for all 6 DPC Regions. You may play in a single region or multiple for each period, but you will only earn rewards from your highest scoring region.<br><br>When opening Player Card Packs, you will only receive cards from the currently selected region.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpOverview1: 1. Open player card packs
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpOverview2: 2. Set your fantasy roster
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpOverview3: 3. Score fantasy points
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpOverview4: 4. Earn rewards

