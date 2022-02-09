Patch 0.15.1 - Battery Recycler, New Batch Mode, UI Scaling and File-Based Save

- When you use batteries as fuel, they will become battery shells after use
- New building: Battery Recycler - you can recycle battery shells to iron and aluminum or recharge battery with C. If your map has lithium, you can also recycle shells to lithium or recharge it with lithium
- New Batch Mode: You can upgrade or apply changes to adjacent, clustered or all buildings of the type
- New save format: Now all save is filed based instead of text based
- Save import player trade cooldown adjustment: from 2h to X^X h where X = the number of imports in the last 30 days
- Add UI font size scaling option in Headquarter
- Expansion 2 Playtest: Fried Rice, Fried Chicken, Fish Pond, Coffee, Cocoa, Food Processing Plant
- Expansion 2 Playtest: New Map - São Paulo
There are 139 resources, 197 factories, 59 policies, 18 maps and 52 achievements available in this version
Also in case you missed it, Expansion Pack 2 can be wishlisted now: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1807800/Industry_Idle__Expansion_Pack_2/
Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046
