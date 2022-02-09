Patch 2.33 - New Support system

Support spells are now activated automatically and consume no mana anymore. Each support spell has a certain chance to activate. The support spells now last for the entire fight and do not have a timer. Also, some spells have been changed.

Shield Spell: Has been completely removed from the game and replaced with Rotating Energy. This spell creates four rotating balls of energy around the mage that deal damage on enemy contact.

Holy Peace: Has been completely removed from the game and replaced with Bouncing Projectile. When this spell is active, when your auto-spells hit, they bounce and fly to the next enemy, dealing damage as well.

Stronger: This spell now makes you 25% stronger, up from 100%

Gold Spell: This spell now gives 50% more gold instead of 100%