- Tutorial! Shiny new audio and video added to make onboarding more intuitive.
- Expanded word lists for both regular and category modes. Custom user word lists coming soon!
- Mobile players' powerups now announce themselves when received.
- Increased stability and performance for Android mobile devices, especially lower spec devices.
- Polished and bugfixed the final victory phase for both mobile and VR players.
- A whole slew of minor improvements and bug fixes!
Potato Party: Hash It Out update for 10 February 2022
Update v 1.00.3!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update