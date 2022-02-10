 Skip to content

Potato Party: Hash It Out update for 10 February 2022

Update v 1.00.3!

Build 8175504

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tutorial! Shiny new audio and video added to make onboarding more intuitive.
  • Expanded word lists for both regular and category modes. Custom user word lists coming soon!
  • Mobile players' powerups now announce themselves when received.
  • Increased stability and performance for Android mobile devices, especially lower spec devices.
  • Polished and bugfixed the final victory phase for both mobile and VR players.
  • A whole slew of minor improvements and bug fixes!

