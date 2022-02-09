Model Builder Hot Fix 1.0.2

Hello model builders! 👋
Hot Fix patch 1.0.2 is live on Steam! Thanks to your activity we've managed to fix several bugs. Here's the list of changes:
- Added Food Truck Simulator poster to basement
- Changed quality settings in different presets
- Improved usability of sandpaper and polishing cloth
- Fixed issue related to leftover empty sprues
- Fixed confusing notification while exiting workbench
We are still working on the performance update, that will fix current issues, that several of you experienced during gameplay. It's our priorty!
Stay tuned! 🚀
