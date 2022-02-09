Model Builder Hot Fix 1.0.2

Hello model builders! 👋

Hot Fix patch 1.0.2 is live on Steam! Thanks to your activity we've managed to fix several bugs. Here's the list of changes:

Added Food Truck Simulator poster to basement

Changed quality settings in different presets

Improved usability of sandpaper and polishing cloth

Fixed issue related to leftover empty sprues

Fixed confusing notification while exiting workbench

We are still working on the performance update, that will fix current issues, that several of you experienced during gameplay. It's our priorty!

Stay tuned! 🚀

GET MODEL BUILDER ON STEAM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164250/Model_Builder/

LAUNCH TRAILER

YouTube

JOIN OUR MODEL BUILDER FAMILY

We are also looking to expand our network of creative people! If you're a content creator, artist, real life model builder, or simply just a fan of indies and interested in working with us... please do fill out the Content Creator Application Form!

KEEP IN TOUCH

Join our warm and welcoming Discord to stay updated and follow Model Builder on our social media channels. We love hearing from you.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

TikTok