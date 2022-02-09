 Skip to content

Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition update for 9 February 2022

Hebrew dub and bug fixing

Numerous bug fixing.

Added Hebrew dub.

Changed files in this update

Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition Depot 674151
Simon the Sorcerer - Legacy Edition (English) (836840) Depot Depot 836840
Simon the Sorcerer - Legacy Edition (German) (836841) Depot Depot 836841
Simon the Sorcerer - Legacy Edition (French) (836842) Depot Depot 836842
Simon the Sorcerer - Legacy Edition (Spanish) (836843) Depot Depot 836843
Simon the Sorcerer - Legacy Edition (Italian) (836844) Depot Depot 836844
Simon the Sorcerer - Legacy Edition (Russian) (836845) Depot Depot 836845
Simon the Sorcerer - Legacy Edition (Hebrew) (836846) Depot Depot 836846
