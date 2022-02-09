Updates for 1.04 Feb 9th 2022

I've made some updates from the community feedback. I appreciate your feedback which will help me improve the game. Thank you.
- Made quick start to bypass intro text and guide text skip option.
- Added delay to suburb police to allow movement after escaping battle.
- Added save menu to church dungeon stairs and disabled the saving anytime. Loading a save in the dungeon now works.
- Shortened the darkness time in the church dungeon.
- Updated manual with XBOX controller layout.
Changed files in this update