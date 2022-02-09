World Wide Hack UPDATE 0.9.3

The next update is here and we bring to you lots of new content we manage to test and prepare for you. You can now play in the game 3 new quests with over 15 tools used the first time in quests.

Some of the quests are now also fully Co-op / PvP. This means that the deeper in the network you get, the higher the chance of encountering other players on the same quest (you are notified so you can still choose to abort the quest if preferring solo).

Thanks to our Discord community for their effort in testing, providing inputs, and feedback. World Wide Hack is becoming more stable and even more fun thanks to you! (Still not joined Discord?)

Changelog

New content:

added 3 new level-3 quests

proper quest PvP/coop added - task in the permanent network are now shared between players (for same and different factions)

qtwork current now displays the number of players on quest and nicknames of players of the same faction

extended dbclient with more request functions

added commands ip, rmdir and nmap2

added option to hide terminal animation

added sorting of tools by OS in market

added option for streamers to hide their IP

Bugfixes & Improvements: