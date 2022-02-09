World Wide Hack UPDATE 0.9.3

The next update is here and we bring to you lots of new content we manage to test and prepare for you. You can now play in the game 3 new quests with over 15 tools used the first time in quests.
Some of the quests are now also fully Co-op / PvP. This means that the deeper in the network you get, the higher the chance of encountering other players on the same quest (you are notified so you can still choose to abort the quest if preferring solo).
Thanks to our Discord community for their effort in testing, providing inputs, and feedback. World Wide Hack is becoming more stable and even more fun thanks to you! (Still not joined Discord?)
Changelog
New content:
- added 3 new level-3 quests
- proper quest PvP/coop added - task in the permanent network are now shared between players (for same and different factions)
- qtwork current now displays the number of players on quest and nicknames of players of the same faction
- extended dbclient with more request functions
- added commands ip, rmdir and nmap2
- added option to hide terminal animation
- added sorting of tools by OS in market
- added option for streamers to hide their IP
Bugfixes & Improvements:
- lots of small text fixes
- text improvements for better understanding of Demo part, quests and some tools
- improvements of displaying terminal content
- fixed most of the bugs of tools and exploits mainly of level 3 and lower
- fix in settings miner's IP
- mv, upload, and download now using the current path
- virus_sys_lock temporary disabled
- major changes in node disk usage and disk tool
- custom quest tools now display success/fail
- fixed security problems in prot4+
- added more security actions to NPC behavior
- lots of quest fixes
- fixed sys.log logging
- added scroll in map using mouswheel
