The Spirit and the Mouse is OUT NOW!

Hello Friends!

Today is the day we've been working towards for what feels like forever (in a good way!). It's fair to say that we might not have gotten here without your support. Game development is hard and we can't express how much it meant to us to have you all commenting, re-tweeting, and cheering us on along the way.

We're so excited for you to finally be able to meet the Kibblins yourselves and help Lila bring some kindness and joy to the small village of Sainte-et-Claire!

If you're unable to pick up the game today but still want to support us, here are a few things you can do to help out!

Tell a friend about the game

Retweet our launch tweet

Wishlist the game on Steam

Join our Discord and come say hello (and post cute rodent pics)

We've worked extremely hard to bring you a wonderful, polished experience and we can't wait to hear what you think. Steam reviews go a long way. If you have questions or comments, please get in touch directly (Discord, Twitter, Steam forums…). While we might not be able to address every bit of feedback… we are listening ❤️ Just squeak -er- speak up!

With gratitude,

Alex and Lucie 🐭⚡