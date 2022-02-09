Small bugfix update! 1.0.4.1

Hey guys! Small update just went out on Steam. We fixed some performance issues and also dramatically reduced the number of times the game saves. Thanks for all support you have given OZ. Big content updates planned for the near future :)
Full(ish) patch notes
1.0.4.1
- Improved performance with large amounts of lasers on the map at one time on lower end devices.
- improved the Auto save to not double save and only save when really needed (reduced it by 700% in some cases)
- Changed lasers to explode when leaving the map.
- Fixed letting the player fling their small ship off the map.
- Fixed bug where starting chat boxes could be weird.
- Fixed rare layering bug with lots of lasers on the map.
- Fixed some misalignment of complete game summary text on some resolutions.
- Removed a debug key that was left in.
