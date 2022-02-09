Mission logic fixs and wind improvements!

v0.2.45

-Fixed Lighthouse beam so it finds a valid location after save load instead of pointing towards world center

-Changed wind directions to only change per zone instead of per subzone.

-Cleaned up mouse icons in UI

-Setup wind to blend over 10 seconds instead of 4 seconds to smooth out the transition

-Improved contraption placement logic to smooth out the time between each placement and make it feel better and faster

-Fixed blue crystal arrows so if they are used to kill a creature, the creature will drop resources. Where if a blue beam damage is used to kill the creature, it wont drop resources.

-Turned on boat anchor tether force so that boats will better stay at their home location. This wont perfectly fix "save load boat drift", but it should greatly reduce the issue.

-Fixed "My brother shu" mission so that it will succeed even if you have used the relic on the ruins before talking to Shu and don't have the item anymore.

-Fixed equipped item UI and ammo UI not clearing when you switch characters to a character with nothing equipped by default