Nienix update for 9 February 2022

Quick-swap of skills and ship!

Nienix update for 9 February 2022 · Build 8174523

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509153

🎯 [Ships] It is now possible to quick-swap the ship using a key.

🎯 [Skills] It is now possible to designate a focused skill that can be quick-swapped using a key.

🎯 [Balancing] Damage has been reduced for enemies summoned by Brains in Act 2.

🎯 [Balancing] Worm huggers can no longer pull really large targets.

🎯 [Balancing] The Axiom skill "Straight Shooting" now provides 5% decreased bullet spread per level (up from 2%).

🎯 [Bug] Disabled a few incorrect weapon mods for raycast-type weapons.

🎯 [Bug] Ricochets are now correctly cast from the collision point of raycast-type bullets.

