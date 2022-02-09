Quick-swap of skills and ship!

Version 0.55509153
🎯 [Ships] It is now possible to quick-swap the ship using a key.
🎯 [Skills] It is now possible to designate a focused skill that can be quick-swapped using a key.
🎯 [Balancing] Damage has been reduced for enemies summoned by Brains in Act 2.
🎯 [Balancing] Worm huggers can no longer pull really large targets.
🎯 [Balancing] The Axiom skill "Straight Shooting" now provides 5% decreased bullet spread per level (up from 2%).
🎯 [Bug] Disabled a few incorrect weapon mods for raycast-type weapons.
🎯 [Bug] Ricochets are now correctly cast from the collision point of raycast-type bullets.
Changed files in this update