0.2.6 - Climate System/Ludus Scene Changes/Bug Fixes

Game Changes:
- Added a climate system, it will have future uses on quests and other things, for now it's just visual.
Ludus Scene:
- Now you'll get a random climate effect on the scene every day (75% chance of being the default one).
- Added the missing english translation to a button on the contracts panel.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the gladiator was not dying in contracts.
- Fixed a bug where the contracts panel gladiators was not being refreshed properly.
- Fixed a bug where 2 or more gladiators couldn't arrive to the ludus back at the same day when they were doing a contract.
Changed files in this update