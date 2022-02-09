 Skip to content

Gods of Sand update for 9 February 2022

0.2.6 - Climate System/Ludus Scene Changes/Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Changes:

  • Added a climate system, it will have future uses on quests and other things, for now it's just visual.

Ludus Scene:

  • Now you'll get a random climate effect on the scene every day (75% chance of being the default one).
  • Added the missing english translation to a button on the contracts panel.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the gladiator was not dying in contracts.
  • Fixed a bug where the contracts panel gladiators was not being refreshed properly.
  • Fixed a bug where 2 or more gladiators couldn't arrive to the ludus back at the same day when they were doing a contract.

