Spacelines from the Far Out - Captain's Prologue update for 9 February 2022

Quick fixes and stability patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8174385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed language glitches
  • Campaign difficulty curve adjustments
  • Improved online stability in late-game routes
  • Fixed getting stuck in public toilet issue

