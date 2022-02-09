- Fixed language glitches
- Campaign difficulty curve adjustments
- Improved online stability in late-game routes
- Fixed getting stuck in public toilet issue
Spacelines from the Far Out - Captain's Prologue update for 9 February 2022
Quick fixes and stability patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Spacelines from the Far Out - Captain's Prologue Content Depot 1588401
Spacelines from the Far Out - Captain's Prologue Content - Linux Depot 1588402
Spacelines from the Far Out - Captain's Prologue Content - MacOS Depot 1588403
