Dashwalk Dueling Playtest update for 9 February 2022

05-22a Finally, New Stuff

Share · View all patches · Build 8174367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes 05-22a

-Added super and special selection

-Added Icy Gallows super move

-Added Icicle Drop special move

-Added aerial parry accessible always rather, separate to the one available in crouchstun

-Added save states to training mode

-New training mode stage and background textures

-Fixed training mode options (kinda)

-Fixed Several bugs

-Caused several bugs that i still need to fix oops

-Minor balance changes

-Probably some other stuff I missed

