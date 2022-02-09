Patch notes 05-22a
-Added super and special selection
-Added Icy Gallows super move
-Added Icicle Drop special move
-Added aerial parry accessible always rather, separate to the one available in crouchstun
-Added save states to training mode
-New training mode stage and background textures
-Fixed training mode options (kinda)
-Fixed Several bugs
-Caused several bugs that i still need to fix oops
-Minor balance changes
-Probably some other stuff I missed
Dashwalk Dueling Playtest update for 9 February 2022
05-22a Finally, New Stuff
