Landlord's Super update for 9 February 2022

InDev Patch Notes 0.06.04

InDev patch notes 0.06.04

Added Video Option settings “Target Frame Rate”. Can now set the game to limit FPS to between 24 and 240 frames per second

Fixed up silo dispensers art.

Global Fog re-enabled

Fixed brick_1_05 displaying graphical error (Brick patterned displayed issue)

Fixed potential issue where No-Fines couldn’t be added to Roof Frame size 3

Optimisation pass - Added a lot of LODs to the building elements. This should increase frames while in town.

Fixed some instances of transparency lacking depth values within fog

lowered the distance the backfire noise from rusty cars can travel

LOD distances are no longer changed with graphical setting changes

Muffled Phone engaged audio vocals

Fixed issue where Roof frames could become stuck even if all nails were removed

Fixed issue where couldn’t split shingle in two if placed on roof

Shingles snapping halved for better allocation

Fixed issue where Winston could stop making deliveries

Unsecured fixtures of sold / demolished housing will now fall to the ground instead of float in place

Fixed missing nail on one of the starting roof planks

Cheers,

Greg

