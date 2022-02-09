InDev patch notes 0.06.04
Added Video Option settings “Target Frame Rate”. Can now set the game to limit FPS to between 24 and 240 frames per second
Fixed up silo dispensers art.
Global Fog re-enabled
Fixed brick_1_05 displaying graphical error (Brick patterned displayed issue)
Fixed potential issue where No-Fines couldn’t be added to Roof Frame size 3
Optimisation pass - Added a lot of LODs to the building elements. This should increase frames while in town.
Fixed some instances of transparency lacking depth values within fog
lowered the distance the backfire noise from rusty cars can travel
LOD distances are no longer changed with graphical setting changes
Muffled Phone engaged audio vocals
Fixed issue where Roof frames could become stuck even if all nails were removed
Fixed issue where couldn’t split shingle in two if placed on roof
Shingles snapping halved for better allocation
Fixed issue where Winston could stop making deliveries
Unsecured fixtures of sold / demolished housing will now fall to the ground instead of float in place
Fixed missing nail on one of the starting roof planks
Cheers,
Greg
