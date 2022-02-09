2/9/22 Update 2.3.8

Lawless Lands,

Hey everyone!

A user reported an issue last night having to do with the desertion system for companions when their morale is all lost, so here is both a patch and an improvement update for the entire "losing a companion" system itself.

This update covers both the base game and expansion.

Update 2.3.8. Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed issue with warning messages about dying/routing companions not waiting for user input

-Fixed issue with warning messages about dying/routing companions being immediate instead of waiting a certain amount of time before actually taking action

Changes & Additions:

-Added 2 new fail-safes to the companion removal system to make sure the user has proper time to react and that the system doesn't prevent the player from taking necessary action after the warning message appears

-Extended grace period for dying companion revival time to 7 seconds and made sure the timer pauses for messages and while the menu is opened (previous 5)

-Extended grace period for routing companion rally time to 15 seconds and made sure the timer pauses for messages and while the menu is opened (previous 9)

-Made the messages for routing/dying companions more direct in telling you how to solve the issue (less guessing needed)

-Added a 1 second delay between the warning message (fully) closing of a dying/routing companion and actually starting the timer and beginning the companion removal process (so you basically have an extra second of grace time, but this means you don't have to rush quite as badly and it will prevent any events taking place - like dialogues - locking you out of the menu if the companion was routed/killed in a battle related to a quest or cutscene or anything similar)

-Added a 1/6th second delay between actions in the companion removal system (this means that between each and every single thing that happens in the system there is a slight delay to make sure there are no problems and everything runs smoothly - the system should ONLY run outside of special circumstances)

NOTE: This will NOT affect your saves!

The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now!

Enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː