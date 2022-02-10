Free Valentine's Day update available now💖

Hi Chefs!

It's St. Valentine's Day on Monday so we've cooked up this nice update to celebrate together.

There's a new Lobster Tail recipe available in a simple and more advanced variant. Additionally both Classic and Modern kitchen got a new event decoration. And the main menu's theme has been updated!

Simply download the latest update and enjoy the new content 💖

PS: For the next 48h Cooking Simulator, all the DLC and Cooking Simulator VR are on sale!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/15066/Cooking_Simulator_Complete_Bundle/

💖Love you all,

Big Cheese Studio