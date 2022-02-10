 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cooking Simulator update for 10 February 2022

Free Valentine's Day update available now💖

Share · View all patches · Build 8174194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Chefs!

It's St. Valentine's Day on Monday so we've cooked up this nice update to celebrate together.

There's a new Lobster Tail recipe available in a simple and more advanced variant. Additionally both Classic and Modern kitchen got a new event decoration. And the main menu's theme has been updated!

Simply download the latest update and enjoy the new content 💖

PS: For the next 48h Cooking Simulator, all the DLC and Cooking Simulator VR are on sale!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/15066/Cooking_Simulator_Complete_Bundle/

💖Love you all,

Big Cheese Studio

Changed files in this update

Cooking Simulator Windows Depot 641321
  • Loading history…
Cooking Simulator - Cooking with Food Network (1168680) Depot Depot 1168680
  • Loading history…
Cooking Simulator - Cakes and Cookies (1227350) Depot Depot 1227350
  • Loading history…
Cooking Simulator - Pizza (1400460) Depot Depot 1400460
  • Loading history…
Cooking Simulator - Shelter (1575660) Depot Depot 1575660
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.