Lost Alone update for 9 February 2022

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lost Alone EP.1 Updates - Little Sister: Never Ends!

  • Added the link to Lost Alone Ep.2 - Daddy in the initial menu.

  • Stamina duration increased.
  • Overall stability improved.

  • Fixed line spacing when reading letters.

