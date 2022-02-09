OTHER IMPROVEMENTS

Hi everyone!
Lost Alone EP.1 Updates - Little Sister: Never Ends!
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )
- Added the link to Lost Alone Ep.2 - Daddy in the initial menu.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )
- Stamina duration increased.
- Overall stability improved.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )
- Fixed line spacing when reading letters.
Changed files in this update