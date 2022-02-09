POLITY - v1.0.8 : Changelog

Changelog

[1.0.8] - 2022-02-09

Added

-Added a new feature: Random Collectable Items (Garbage and Paper Bags, Mushrooms and Flowers).

-Added keyboard and mouse movement tips for the Planet Screen.

-Added a new feature: ‘Recycling and Disposing’ from garbage containers in cities.

-Added the title of Mangroves on BD-2.

-Added a new feature: Hand-Craft Papers to build various machine parts.

-Added a new BD-2 guide on ‘Classic Bookshelf’ as an interaction.

-Added more detailed info for ‘Add a Product’ panel and the market stalls.

-Added a new hand icon for hand-held objects in the Backpack.

-Added a new inside for the Museum building.

-Added new stages for the market stalls (Empty to full when products are added).

-Added new sounds for in-Backpack and other in-inventory UI actions.

-Added new shortcuts: click on ‘F’ for Focus mode, ‘E’ for collecting items from the ground, ‘O’ for opening the Order Board, ‘Enter’ for claiming splited item amounts, ‘Space’ for skipping dialogues, and clicking on numbers (1,2,3,4) to choose an option in dialogues.

-Added a new UI animation: Traveling process will be shown on Planet Map while sailing another country.

Changed

-Changed the Order Board by adding ‘Last Item’ and ‘New’ signs.

-Changed the title of ‘Tickets’ to ‘Report a Bug’, and moved to ‘Settings’.

-Changed the collecting action: Not just clicking on the item, but also collecting it with a keyboard button.

-Changed adding product to the market and profession stall pop-up: Tax, Retail and Market Price are added.

-Changed the look of some products: Mint, Watermelon, Cabbage, Onion, Blackberry, Raspberry, Wheat, Orange, Lemon, Cherry, Strawberry, Coffee Bean, Olive, Peach, Broccoli, Eggplant, Plum, Pineapple, Corn,

-Changed the colour choices of ‘Farming/Forestry’ and ‘Decorating’ modes to differentiate the modes.

-Changed the moving out classification in profession places to move out any size of profession place without any size classification.

-Changed the UIs of machines, chopping, and on-field actions.

-Changed the batch size of products.

-Changed the way of completing the ‘Become Regular’ quest.

Removed

-Removed inverted commas from the quest detail texts, put the underlined words.

-Removed putting password to owned stores.

-Removed the Ticket application on IDPhone.

Fixed

-Fixed the bug in the Planet Screen when a player chose a country.

-Fixed bugs in the ‘Focus’ mode while changing the clothes and visiting places where NPCs are.

-Fixed the bug in avatar skin colours on various panels.

-Fixed the bug in ‘Happiness’ and ‘Government’ bars.

-Fixed the bug in quest signs on NPCs.

-Fixed the bug in inventories while dragging an item.

-Fixed the bug in IDPhone notifications.

-Fixed the bug in the Bank Panel.

-Fixed the bug in splitting items.

-Fixed the bug in dropped items on the ground.

-Fixed the bug in trading.

-Fixed the bug in chopping trees at the same time with another avatar.

-Fixed bugs in the Hand-Craft system.

-Fixed the bug quest highlighted buttons.

-Fixed the bug in the public market stall pricing policy.

-Fixed the bug in dropping an item while being in the Focus mode.

-Fixed the bug in the elevator of University 3.

-Fixed the bug in enforcements of the ‘Happiness’ Level.

-Fixed bugs in the ‘For Sale’ countries.

-Fixed the English translations of the notification.

-Fixed the bug in the UI animation of ‘Level Up’.

-Fixed the bug in the Focus mode switches (Profession to Decorating).

-Fixed bugs in the sound event for item movements.

-Fixed the bug in the Judge Wig.

-Fixed the missing interaction sign of the mill.

Working On

-Working on improving the Presidency System.

-Working on the balance system to develop the game dynamic.

-Working on creating a BD-2 Guide for the players in the game.

-Working on a new craft-machine.

-Working on the in-game Map to improve the gaming experience.

-Working on a social deduction game.

-Working on the quest system and its variety to get the in-game world.

-Working on more UI animations.