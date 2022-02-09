 Skip to content

Axial Disc 1 update for 9 February 2022

Patch 1.3.3

Patch 1.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8173973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Adjustments to certain visuals

-Nerfed "Summon Tefka" skill

-Adjustments to Coffee Minigame

-Adjustments to Amara's moveset

-Adjustments to Status Turn Counter

-Adjustments to Mana Taunt

Changed files in this update

Axial Disc 1 Content Depot 1638431
  • Loading history…
