Overhaul Update is Live

We are happy to announce that the Overhaul Update is available. You can find the patch notes below.
Bug fix
-
Fixed a bug when replying to a private msg would say it was to yourself,
-
Fix Assassin Master and promote option,
-
Fix Arcanist Master and promote option,
-
Fixed blocking on tables,
-
Fixed crafting recipes for Axes,
-
Fixed a bug where sometimes item effects were not being counted properly in stat calculation,
-
Fixed a visual bug that was displaying the players clan incorrectly in the character window,
-
Fixed a visual bug where world map targets would misalign slightly when fully zoomed out,
-
Fixed a visual bug where "minimap" would overlay the map name,
-
Fixed a bug where enchanting equipment would crash the game,
-
Fixed a bug where opening the pet window crashes the game,
-
Fixed Spiced Whisky description,
-
Fixed text alignment for item and ability description windows,
-
Fixed blocking issues in Elementalist Temple.
Changes
-
Revamped Damage formula,
-
Revamped Move Speed formula,
-
Revamped Attack Speed formula,
-
Revamped Rare Loot formula,
-
Reworked the raid system to use a raid passes instead of being hosted randomly at fixed times,
-
Removed raid map portals,
-
Dungeons now have a raid option added. Raid passes are required to enter the dungeons raid maps.We are planning on adding more ways to obtain VIP passes each day for free in more daily quests for next patch. (We are sorry if this is an inconvenience in the short term),
-
Spawn save points have been introduced to the game and can be found near dungeon entrances,
-
Removed old chests that are no longer being used in some boss rooms,
-
All projectiles now ignore collision with resources,
-
Added equipment gear sets,
-
Fixed Pico Mirandola NPC who not appear on Odium Academy if player have no clan,
- Storage Update :
- Bag limit on Pouches increased to 25 (from 20)
- Added colored pouches, sacks and chests. Pouches can be purchased via the traveling merchant. Sacks and chests are craftable via VIP crafting stations and purchasable in the Blood Rune Shop. In addition the Blood Rune Shop now carries Enchanted versions of storage.
These are the storage tiers:
- Pouch - 25 (Craftable and purchaseable)
- Sack - 50 (Craftable)
- Chest - 75 (Craftable)
- Santa's Sack - 100 (Holiday Event)
- Enchanted Pouch - 125 (BR SHOP) (Renamable)
- Enchanted Sack - 250 (BR SHOP) (Renamable)
- Enchanted Chest - 500 (BR SHOP) (Renamable)
- Reintroduced XP & Luck Potions :
- All XP and Luck potions will now last 3 hours
- Tiers are: 10% (Sm), 20% (Md), 30% (Lg), 40% (X-Lg), 50% (Grand)
- In addition the following have been added:
- Grand XP Potion (50%)
- Grand Luck Potion (50%)
-
- Stack limit on xp and luck potions is now 999
-
Updated descriptions for XP and Luck potions,
-
Added selection images for pet aggression and pet range,
-
Arctic Goggles hp/mp modifiers changed to 200HP & 200MP (Was 250HP & 150MP),
-
Arctic Cuirass hp/mp modifiers changed to 150HP & 150MP (Was 200HP & 100MP),
-
Updated Arctic Cloth icon,
-
Arctic Bauble now has 3% HP & 3% MP Regen,
-
Arctic Crossbow now has 3% HP & 3% MP Regen,
-
Arctic Cuirass now has 3% HP & 3% MP Regen,
-
Arctic War Axe now has 3% MP Regen,
-
Arctic Crossbow now grants 200HP & 200MP (Was 250HP & 150MP),
-
Arctic Cuirass now grants 200HP & 200MP (Was 250HP & 150MP),
-
Arctic Goggles now grant 150HP & 150MP (Was 200HP & 100MP) ,
-
Arctic Zweihander now grants 150HP & 50MP (Was 250MP & 150MP) (This is to balance out with shield stats),
-
Arctic Bauble now grants 50HP & 150MP (Was 150HP & 250MP) (This is to balance out with book stats),
-
Arctic Sawblade now grants 100HP & 100MP (Was 150HP & 250MP) (This is to balance out with shield stats),
-
Changed exterior visuals for Orc Fortress (Window frames are wood instead of stone),
-
Orcs residing near and in Orc Fortress now have the prefix "Forest" to signify what type of orc they are,
-
Orcs residing in and near Orc Stronghold now have the prefix "Desert" to signify what type of orc they are,
-
Obelisk has been removed from near the Guard Tower (Will be replaced with some other visual),
-
Improved Logic for dodge/parry mechanics,
-
Disabled steam achievements on the test server,
-
Added sounds when opening and closing the inventory and bag windows,
-
Improved Quest Window GUI,
-
VIP status is now account bound not character bound,
-
Improved Resource regeneration,
-
Birch Table is now the proper color,
-
Tables will now render properly,
-
Axe crafting now has skill level requirements,
-
Implemented tabs in the blood rune store,
-
Added a button on the Bestairy Window for going to new pages,
-
Updated Character window,
-
Updated Quests window,
-
"Faction" changed to "Clan" in character window,
-
Removed blocking on the top portion of some obelisks,
-
Removed duplicate animations on fire basins,
-
Updated Blood Rune Shop window with multiple tabs (Soon to be Axia Shop),
-
Updated Royal Orders dialogue in Odium,
-
Updated visuals for item and ability description windows,
-
Updated Eye of the Tiger description,
-
Pet Focus (previously Speed) now starts out equal to other stats,
-
Lg Health & Mana potions now grant 2.5K HP and MP,
-
X-Lg Health & Mana potions now grant 5K HP and MP,
-
Hunter Flatbow crafting now grants 40 XP (was 45),
-
Axe crafting now grants -5 less XP for level 30+ crafts,
-
Sword crafting now grants -5 less XP for level 30+ crafts,
-
Heavy Armor crafting now grants -5 less XP in each tier,
-
Steel Helm Mold requirement for Ember Ridge Helm reduced to 1,
-
Ember Ridge Helm crafting now requires Grade B Flux,
-
Ember Spike Plate now requires Steel Armor Mold & Grade B Flux,
-
Medium armor crafting now grants -5 less XP for level 40 crafts;
-
Staff crafting now rewards +10 more XP for levels 1-30 & -5 less XP for levels 30+,
-
Crafting Renegade Claws now grants 40 Leatherworking XP,
-
Spellblade crafting now grants -5 less XP in each tier,
-
XP required to level tradeskill reduced to 50 base XP
-
Removed invisible 3rd ingredient from Steel Anvil crafting,
-
Added Potted Plant to Odium - Town W,
-
Price for Pouches @ Traveling Merchant increased to 2.5K (Up from 1K),
-
Sacks & Chests (including colored versions) have been added to all Traveling Merchants,
-
Added dyes & stains to Odium Mortar & Pestle in addition to VIP Mortar & Pestle,
-
Added storage craftables to VIP Workbench,
-
Mortar & Pestle have been added to VIP Lounge Craft Hall,
-
Un-nerfed XP on Tokens,
-
Heart Warming is now a daily quest,
-
Hostile Takeover is now a daily quest,
-
Imposter is now a daily quest,
-
Milk & Cookies is now a daily quest,
-
Updated description for Saving The North Pole,
-
Updated description on (S) Infiltration,
-
Added Archon elemental gear sets to Omega Archon drops,
-
Updated description for "Domination" quest,
-
Updated description for "Strange Lands" quest,
-
Updated description for "The Deal" quest,
-
Updated description for "Assassination" quest,
-
Updated description for "Domination" quest,
-
Updated description for "Elemental Essence" quest,
-
Updated World Map descriptions,
-
Updated description for "Hostile Environment" quest,
-
Updated Character Name Change screen description,
-
Dandelion sell price increased to 25 (from 20),
-
Set stack limit for Morning Glory to 999,
-
Deadeye Recurve Crossbow Strength increased to 62,
-
Sharpshooter Recurve Crossbow Strength increased to 62,
-
Sniper Recurve Crossbow Strength increased to 62,
-
Added Imbued Soul Crystal to Odium Enchanting Table, Birch Enchanting Table, Poplar Enchanting Table & Purpleheart Enchanting Table (GA),
-
Added Soul Particles to level 40+ mobs & Enchanter shops (Used to craft Imbued Soul Crystal),
-
Increased sell price for Soul Crystal to 2K (from 100G),
-
Set sell price for Soul Particles to 750G,
-
Set sell price for Imbued Soul Crystal to 3K,
-
Set buy price for Soul Particles to 1K,
-
Lullaby npc spell replaced with "Drowsy" (Slow instead of stun),
-
Updated cast animation for Lullaby,
-
Removed portal to North Pole,
-
"Mystical Banded Hat" renamed to "Mystic Banded Hat",
-
Add Black Lagoon World Map,
-
Added Archon Gear Sets to Odium Enchanting Table, Birch Enchanting Table, Poplar Enchanting Table & Purpleheart Enchanting Table,
-
Swindler Bowler Hat renamed to Swindler Buff.
