Updated, brand new… and all minor…0.5a!!!

Hello everybody,

Nothing to say, just some bug fixes, as usual 😊.

In short, seriously being more, I unfortunately see a great lack of interaction on the game, especially on the hub page of the community.

So, please, be much more reactive, give all your comments, opinions, suggestions, I am of course open to any objective and constructive criticism,even negative goals don't matter.

And please let me know from now on, thanks to your comments, the various bugs, problems which handicap or not the progression especially in the second level ,that of the "powers" and especially of the other playable characters,because I would not be able to diagnose them. all probably (especially from the second level).

Also, who among you is ready to do an any% or 100% walkthrough in the community hub???

Who is the fastest among you in speedrun any% or 100% coins or max time remaining or max lives remaining???

Those who do these before the end of March 2022 (even negative goals don't matter, full walkthrough or speed run videos even if not the fastest) and by adding them to the community hub =>I would encourage them by adding their nicknames to the game credits soon and sending them a playable prototype of my next game, (just add your email to your comment or video).

Thank you very much and have a good day.

Cordially.

Mohammad Trigui.