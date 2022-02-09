Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.14.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8173795 · Last edited 9 February 2022 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Block:

GSO Signal Marker

Quality of Life Improvements:

Ultrawide Monitor Support

Corporation Specific Reward Crates

Mod Support:

Custom Skins for Custom Corporations

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Turkish and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: