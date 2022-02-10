 Skip to content

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles update for 10 February 2022

Space Race Chronicle Update 🚀🌑

Build 8173543

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Space Race was silently released back in December to our dedicated fans. Thanks to the feedback from our incredible community, we have been able to focus on improving the game as well as working on our next map.

We are now ready to reveal the latest chronicle to the general public, along with many updates and improvements for everyone to enjoy.

This update includes new AI, new music & SFX, as well as a full optimization rework of all of our maps and great visual improvements.

We’ll have more news on the next chronicle in the near future, so make sure you join our community to stay up to date, matey! 🦜

