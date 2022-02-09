Challenges are new content for those who have completed the main game and who want to test their strength.

Challenges will become available after completing (or losing) any expedition after the third one. Mita will fill you in on the details as soon as you have access to them.

Before starting the expedition, you will be able to select Challenges from the list of available ones. Each chosen Challenge increases the Darkness Level. The higher the Darkness Level, the more difficult the expedition will be. At the same time, a high Darkness Level allows you to select some Incentives to make some aspects of the game easier.

Thus, you can flexibly control the difficulty of the expedition, making the game harder (always) or easier (sometimes).

For example, you can choose the Challenges "Titan" (all enemies gain more HP) and "Defenseless" (all enemies deal more damage), increasing the Darkness Level to 5, which will unlock the ability to select the Incentive "On the way to success" (guarantees the tower upgrade after each level). Or you can collect any other combination, there are many options.

Any Incentive lowers the Darkness Level (down to 0), which in turn affects the reward for completing the expedition. Additional Scraps of Matter act as a reward, their number depends on the Darkness Level.

===============

List of changes in version 1.07: