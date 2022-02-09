- Added translation of the item "Сosplay Сostume";
- Fixed a visual bug with nails when wearing the cosplay costume and the bunny costume;
- Fixed a bug in the event "Wedding" with incorrect text if you did not have a cat yet;
- Fixed a bug in which the girl did not earn money when working from home;
- Fixed a bug in which the player did not receive money when going to work on the weekend;
- Fixed a bug in which the color of the father's eyes did not change;
- Minor fixes.
Her New Memory update for 9 February 2022
Fix (v.1.0.1)
