Her New Memory update for 9 February 2022

Fix (v.1.0.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 8173503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added translation of the item "Сosplay Сostume";
  • Fixed a visual bug with nails when wearing the cosplay costume and the bunny costume;
  • Fixed a bug in the event "Wedding" with incorrect text if you did not have a cat yet;
  • Fixed a bug in which the girl did not earn money when working from home;
  • Fixed a bug in which the player did not receive money when going to work on the weekend;
  • Fixed a bug in which the color of the father's eyes did not change;
  • Minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Her New Memory Content Depot 1296771
