 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Spirits Chronicles: Born in Flames Collector's Edition update for 9 February 2022

Update from 9 February

Share · View all patches · Build 8173404 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've fixed some minor bugs so now you can enjoy our cool family game even more! Take care and have fun!

Changed files in this update

Spirits Chronicles: Born in Flames Collector's Edition Content Depot 1879691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.