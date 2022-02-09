We've fixed some minor bugs so now you can enjoy our cool family game even more! Take care and have fun!
Spirits Chronicles: Born in Flames Collector's Edition update for 9 February 2022
Update from 9 February
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update