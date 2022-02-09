The Red Exile Update 0.851

Hello everyone!
We have listened carefully to your wishes, and are ready to present you update version 0.851!
Changelog:
- Added a marker that indicates the location of the Altar
- The Chase stage is now accompanied by a heartbeat sound and a UI marker
- Reduced number of generated rooms by 50%
- The efficiency of the energy drink has been increased
- Now the Killer cannot start the chase immediately after the start of the session. The chase will start some time after the start of the game
- Significantly simplified the behavior of the Killer
- Decreased Killer movement speed
- Added crouching
- Changed main menu
- Added settings menu
- Fixed the location of objects appearing in crates
- Fixed bug related to sprint hang
Stay up to date with the latest events, subscribe to us on social networks:
[twitter.com/nipobox](twitter.com/NipoBox)
[discord.com/invite/nipobox](discord.com/invite/fvtPHU3S8Q)
facebook.com/nipobox
instagram.com/nipobox
Changed files in this update