The Red Exile update for 9 February 2022

The Red Exile Update 0.851

The Red Exile update for 9 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We have listened carefully to your wishes, and are ready to present you update version 0.851!

Changelog:
  • Added a marker that indicates the location of the Altar
  • The Chase stage is now accompanied by a heartbeat sound and a UI marker
  • Reduced number of generated rooms by 50%
  • The efficiency of the energy drink has been increased
  • Now the Killer cannot start the chase immediately after the start of the session. The chase will start some time after the start of the game
  • Significantly simplified the behavior of the Killer
  • Decreased Killer movement speed
  • Added crouching
  • Changed main menu
  • Added settings menu
  • Fixed the location of objects appearing in crates
  • Fixed bug related to sprint hang

